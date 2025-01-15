AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 01-15-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the complex issue of carbon storage with guest Rusty Halvorson. The conversation centers around a proposed carbon storage project by Summit Carbon Solutions, which aims to connect 57 ethanol plants in the Midwest to a pipeline for CO2 capture and sequestration in North Dakota. The discussion highlights the controversy among landowners, legal challenges, property rights, and safety concerns associated with the project. Rusty provides insights into the background and current state of the debate, including the role of eminent domain and the potential impact on the corn-based ethanol industry’s future.

Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF United Stock Growers of America, discussed the USDA’s pending rule to protect producers from anti-competitive practices without requiring harm to the entire industry. He emphasized the need for the new administration to finalize this rule and address the shrinking cash market. Bullard also highlighted the New World Screw Worm threat, which led to the USDA closing the border to Mexican live cattle imports. He stressed the importance of maintaining domestic self-sufficiency. Bullard criticized the free trade ideology, noting the loss of 650,000 cattle producers over 40 years. He advocated for tariffs to level the playing field and mandatory Country of Origin Labeling to support domestic producers.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.