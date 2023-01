Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the unfortunate costs of runner removal in strawberries helping to push innovation, working through the development of autonomous tractors, and the ag perks with the new Speaker of the House elected. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

