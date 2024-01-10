AgNet News Hour, Wednesday, 01-10-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. In today’s show, the CDFA and State Board are hosting sessions on defining regenerative agriculture and wage and overtime changes to keep track of this year. We also talk with Ethan Lane, Vice President of Government Affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.