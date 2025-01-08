AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 01-08-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the legal battle between the state of Montana and Yellowstone National Park regarding the park’s bison management plan. They delve into the implications of increasing bison populations, such as the spread of brucellosis to cattle, ecological impacts, property damage, and government overreach. The conversation also touches on personal anecdotes and the complexity of balancing wildlife management with human safety and property rights.

Lorrie Boyer is joined by TJ Bingham, a technical agronomist for Koch Agronomic Services, who discusses targeting organic phosphorus in the soil, enhancing plant availability. Lorrie also talks with Robert Shaffer, co-chair of the 2025 Commodity Classic, who highlighted the event’s growth, noting 30,000 attendees last year and the need for 6,500-7,000 hotel rooms in Denver. The event features educational sessions and a trade show floor with a 95% return rate for exhibitors and will take place March 2-4 at the Colorado Convention Center.

Sabrina interviews Jenny Lester Moffitt, Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the USDA. They discuss USDA’s initiatives to build a stronger and more resilient food system, including programs supported by the American Rescue Plan. Moffitt elaborates on investments in regional food business centers, meat and poultry processing facilities, and infrastructure developments aimed at supporting small to mid-sized farms. They also touch on the importance of ensuring food security as national security, the impact of these programs on local communities, and the benefits to consumers, such as better access to fresh and healthy food.

