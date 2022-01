Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how equipment manufacturers are responding to supply chain disruptions and better vernal pool plant diversity with the reintroduction of conservation grazing, also renewable energy is a top priority for AFBF this year. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.