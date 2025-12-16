AgNet News Hour: Weather, Policy, and Crop Insights in California Agriculture

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer dive into the latest California agriculture headlines. They cover winter weather trends, including chill hours critical for cherries, citrus, almonds, and other tree crops. Listeners get insights on rainfall, snow forecasts, and seasonal outlooks, along with the potential impacts on crop yields and farm operations.

The conversation moves to policy and federal oversight, including updates on SNAP program audits and the importance of transparency in government support programs. Papagni and Boyer also explore fertilizer markets, record-breaking nut crop production, and emerging global demand trends for pistachios and walnuts.

A highlight of the episode is the interview with Todd Bergdoll of Valent USA, who shares his expertise on crop protection, plant growth regulators (PGRs), and maximizing coverage for better efficacy. Todd emphasizes the importance of slowing down for optimal spray application and blending technology with traditional agricultural knowledge. He also discusses his personal journey from Dinuba, California, to international experience in Southeast Asia, and back to California agriculture leadership.

Growers and agricultural professionals will gain actionable insights on crop management, water allocation, and future trends heading into 2026.

