AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 12-31-24

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the growing issue of wolf populations in California and its impact on livestock producers. They compare this situation with similar challenges faced in Colorado. The California Farm Bureau has recently updated its policies on wolf management, although enforcing these policies remains complex due to the wolves’ status under various endangered species protections. The conversation highlights the multifaceted nature of the problem, including issues around depredation definitions, compensation for ranchers, and the financial and logistical burdens of managing wolf populations. Both states are striving to balance ecological needs with the protection and support of livestock operations.

Lorrie talks with John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, who discusses the successful 2023 sunflower harvest, noting minimal delays and high yields despite reduced acreage. He highlights the importance of the Pacific Northwest and California for hybrid seed production due to their dry climates and cross-pollination controls.

Sabrina wraps up the show with an excerpt from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Beltway Beef podcast, and other news of the day.

