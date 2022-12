Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the multiple benefits of implementing cover crops in farms, farm bill titles important to bankers, and the need for collaborators when looking at coyote brush control approaches. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor