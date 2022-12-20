AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 12-20-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers drought impacts on California rice and the Sacramento Valley, staying vigilant against nematodes despite financial times, and researchers say the California dairy sector is on track to meet the 2030 methane reduction goal. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor