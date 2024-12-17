AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 12-17-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss a significant lawsuit in Arizona involving a Saudi-owned company, Fondamonte Arizona LLC, accused of over-pumping groundwater for their alfalfa farm. The water-intensive crop is grown for export to Saudi Arabia, raising issues about the sustainability and ethics of using American water resources for foreign benefit. The conversation delves into the broader implications for local communities, U.S. agriculture policies, and potential changes in water regulation in Arizona.

California Farm Bureau President, Shannon Douglas talks with Lorrie Boyer about her background, why she is passionate about being a CFB leader and issues discussed at their recent annual meeting.

Sabrina Halvorson interviews Justin Whitehill about the United States Christmas tree industry. They discuss the year-round efforts and dedication required by growers to produce Christmas trees, explaining the lengthy process from planting seeds to reaching the final harvest. Whitehill emphasizes the challenges faced by growers, including unpredictable events like hurricanes and pests, and underscores the environmental benefits of choosing real Christmas trees over artificial ones. He encourages consumers to appreciate and support local Christmas tree growers and to recycle their trees responsibly.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.