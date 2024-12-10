AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 12-10-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the resurgence of the screw worm in Mexico and its potential threat to the U.S. livestock industry. Laurie shares insights on the nature of the screw worm, the dangers it poses to livestock and pets, and measures to prevent its spread. The hosts also touch on the historical return of Tulare Lake and its implications for California farmers, along with an interesting discussion about the use and regulation of autonomous vehicles in farming. Additionally, Sabrina shares updates from the Almond Conference in Sacramento, covering topics from pollinator habitats to the economic aspects of almond production.

Lorrie Boyer interviews Dr. David Maganã, a senior horticulture analyst at Rabobank, about the latest North American Agribusiness Review. They discuss various sectors, starting with an overview of the fruit market, focusing on strawberries, blueberries, citrus, avocados, and fresh apples. Discussion reveals how weather conditions and other factors have impacted production and prices. Dr. Maganã also provides insights into the vegetable sector, mentioning the volatility of leafy greens and the market conditions for potatoes. The episode concludes with an in-depth analysis of the tree nuts industry, particularly walnuts and almonds, noting recent price trends and market challenges.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.