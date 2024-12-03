AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 12-03-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show Sabrina and Lorrie discuss President-elect Trump’s pick for Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins. Rollins is a Texas native and former Trump administration official. She holds a degree in agricultural development and previously led the Office of American Innovation and the Domestic Policy Council during Trump’s first term.

Lorrie talks with Karl McDermott, Chief SaaS Officer of DeltaTrack. DeltaTrak, Inc. is a leader in cold chain management and temperature monitoring solutions, offering an extensive range of data loggers, cloud-based monitoring systems, and software tailored for industries like agriculture, food safety, and pharmaceuticals.

Sabrina focuses on Healthy Soils Week with a conversation with Paul Lum, the California Senior Agricultural Manager for American Farmland Trust. American Farmland Trust (AFT) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting farmland, promoting sustainable farming practices, and supporting farmers in securing their agricultural heritage. Healthy Soils Week is an annual initiative that highlights the vital role of soil health in fostering sustainable agriculture, supporting biodiversity, and combating climate change. Through a series of events like workshops, webinars, and field days, participants explore topics such as composting, regenerative farming practices, and nutrient management, emphasizing community education and environmental stewardship​.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.