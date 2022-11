Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a new pollinator alliance that is seeking to expand pollinator habitat in almond orchards, the work to better understand fungicide resistance of botrytis in wine grapes and the cost of transitioning to organic. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor