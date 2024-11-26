AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 11-26-24

DanAgNet News Hour, Podcasts

AgNet News Hour

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show we’re joined by Brian Winnekins with an update on the Pure Prairie Poultry saga and a look at if there’s any help coming for those poultry farmers affected.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.