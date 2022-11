Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the approaches to mitigating heat damage in California vineyards, the effective materials for crop termination and bed fumigation against verticillium, and the uptick in ‘outlandish’ animal activist incidents. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor