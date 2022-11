Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Amazon having to pay California DPR nearly $5 million, updates to the Walnut Marketing Order, and details on the Water Commission’s final 2022 State Water Project briefing. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor