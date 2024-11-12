AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 11-12-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

As we continue with NAFB week, we’re joined by farm broadcaster from Surprise, Nebraska, Susan Littlefield, who talks about the importance of farm broadcasting in her community, her work as a volunteer firefighter, and farming in Nebraska.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.