AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 11-07-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show includes reaction to the latest chlorpyrifos ruling, Canada’s livestock industry’s pushback against California’s Prop 12, and USDA Under Secretary Robert Bonnie on investments in California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.