Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the changes to paid sick leave in 2024, the approaches to mitigating damage from the new beetle pest in orchards, trends in agricultural land ownership, and delays in energy rate increases. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor