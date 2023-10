Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers USDEC working to grow niche markets for dairy, the AgSharks competition finalist, the beginning of the ag technology revolution, and the rising costs of strawberry production presenting a challenge. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor