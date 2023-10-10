AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 10-10-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a USDA labor stabilization protection program, Farm Bill extension, the coordination of specialty crop industry being key to remaining competitive, and staying on top of low use exemption requirements for the Truck and Bus Rule. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor