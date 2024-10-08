AgNet News Hour, Tuesday, 10-08-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show Congressman Dan Kildee joins us to talk about the dispute arising from Mexico’s ban on genetically modified (GMO) corn from the US, which contradicts the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Former President Lopez Obrador’s decree, intended to protect Mexican growers, uses non-scientific barriers, breaching the agreement’s terms. The current dispute resolution aims to lift the restriction and reinforce US farmers’ rights.

We also talk with Drue Banta Winters, campaign manager for Stronger America Through Seafood, who discusses the organization’s goals to expand aquaculture in U.S. federal waters. Winters highlights NOAA’s National Seafood Strategy Implementation Plan, focusing on improving U.S. aquaculture through regulatory and legislative support for offshore operations.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.