Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the introduction of the WATER for California Act, a produce industry economic study that shows a return to pre-covid employment and continued EQUIP funding is necessary to meet environmental regulations. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor