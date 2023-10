Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers opposition to the EATS Act, CDFA awarding $3.7 mil for climate smart tech assistance, party priorities for the Farm Bill, and why manual labor doesn’t mean unskilled labor. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor