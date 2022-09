Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers details on CalAgPlates grants, the threat that citrus yellow vein clearing virus poses to the industry, and in-person engagement with elected officials is essential for ag concerns. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor