Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California joining the opposition to foreign land ownership, a new climate change adaptation plan from NRCS and a visit from Secretary Haaland proves necessary for continued federal cooperation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor