AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 08-30-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers why the NCGA thinks California’s new vehicle requirements are a missed opportunity, conservation incentives being a focal point in Farm Bill listening sessions, and working with industry members to mitigate Broomrape in tomatoes. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor