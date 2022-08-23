AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 08-23-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the increasing ag opportunities in Mexico that are further challenging US ag labor, Congressman Costa hosts the Secretary of Interior to Central Valley farms and USDA announced another phase of disaster assistance. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor