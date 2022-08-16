AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 08-16-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the industry’s reactions to Newsom’s water supply strategy, the most significant changes to the Westen Fertilizer Handbook 10th Edition, and the shift in table grape growing from traditional cultivars to licensed varieties. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor