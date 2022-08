Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the early season freeze that caused $30 million in damage to California olives, the goal of the DPR proposed pesticide notification system and the impacts of the SCOTUS decision on AB 5 on the farming industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

