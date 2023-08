Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the rough watermelon season, a macro economic look at the factors impacting farming, details of a recent Farm Bill roundtable and the importance of connecting with lawmakers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor