AgNet News Hour, Tuesday, 08-06-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. On today’s show, a panel warns the House Agriculture Committee of a “perfect storm” for the farm economy and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation is supporting sustainable pest management options with $2.6 million in grant funding. Tune in for this and more of the day’s agriculture news.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.