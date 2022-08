Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the San Joaquin Valley Zero-Emission Agricultural UTV program, the limited incentive options for diesel truck regulation compliance and the prospects of using drones for broomrape detection in tomato fields. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

