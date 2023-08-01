AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 08-01-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the positive outlook for California berries, the record enrollment in CRP, a conversation on the workforce development program in Stanislaus County and the Farmer to Farmer Education Act that has recently been introduce into the Senate. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor