AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 07-29-25

Strong Trade Winds and Almond Optimism: A Global Outlook from the Central Valley

This Tuesday on the AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill bring some serious summer heat, minus the triple-digit temperatures, thanks to powerful trade news and a deep-dive into California’s almond and walnut outlook. From record-setting tariffs to shifting global markets, today’s episode is a must-listen for anyone with a stake in American agriculture.

One of the biggest stories this week is Australia reopening its market to U.S. beef. After a 20-year ban due to BSE (mad cow disease) concerns, American beef is now welcomed back under new science-based guidelines. This is a huge development for U.S. cattle producers and represents a growing trust in American food safety and production systems.

Also making waves: a major trade agreement with the European Union. With 15% tariffs still in place on European imports and zero tariffs on most U.S. exports, American agriculture and especially energy and automotive industries stand to gain big. Josh and Nick highlight how this deal could bring in over $700 billion annually and open more doors for farmers across the country.

But the real meat of today’s show comes from an extended interview with Sonny Toor of Valley Pride Ag Company. Toor shares his insight on California’s almond and walnut markets, addressing the USDA’s surprisingly high crop estimate and its impact on grower prices. Despite the lower-than-hoped-for market numbers, Toor remains optimistic, stressing the long-term strength of U.S. nut exports and the need to strengthen domestic demand.

He also calls for increased marketing efforts from the Walnut Board to match the momentum already seen in the almond sector. Toor’s message to growers? Don’t lose hope. Stay focused on quality and trust your marketing partners to ride the wave of global trade shifts.

The episode wraps with a reminder about the upcoming Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa on August 20–21. It’s a great opportunity for California growers to connect with industry peers from across the country.

