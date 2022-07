Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers using AI to protect bees from pesticides, collaborating with transparent and responsible environmental groups, and managing nitrogen and potassium ratios with testing and comparison methods. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor