Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers checkoff amendment opposition, California wheat harvest updates, processing tomato industry and its approach to sanitation, and the cost to transition to zero emission trucks. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor