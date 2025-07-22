AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 07-22-25

Dignity Act Gains Momentum as Organic Leader Stephen Paul Highlights Labor Realities

On today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill delivered a jam-packed episode featuring expert insights and compelling conversations, headlined by a deep dive into immigration reform and its implications for agriculture.

The show spotlighted the newly introduced Dignity Act of 2025, a bipartisan bill aimed at resolving the nation’s immigration and labor issues, a topic especially critical to California’s ag industry. Josh outlined the bill’s key components, including a seven-year legal status pathway for undocumented immigrants who’ve been in the country since before 2021. The bill offers work and travel authorization, protection from deportation, and introduces no taxpayer burden since it’s fully funded by the applicants’ $7,000 restitution payments. Enhanced border security, mandatory E-Verify, and expedited asylum processing are also baked into the legislation.

The episode also featured a wide-ranging conversation with Stephen Paul of Homegrown Organic Farms, one of the most respected names in organic produce. Paul described the current harvest as one of the best in years, thanks to cooler-than-usual July weather and strong yields across commodities.

The conversation touched on everything from the challenges of fig production to organic certification, international partnerships, and the importance of year-round relationships with retailers like Whole Foods. Paul also echoed the urgency of immigration reform: “There are so many good people contributing to agriculture who deserve a legal pathway to stay and work.”

As the show wrapped, Nick and Josh looked ahead to upcoming episodes covering almonds, dairy, water issues, and more. Tune in every weekday to AgNet News Hour for timely news, in-depth interviews, and sharp insight into the people and policies shaping agriculture.

