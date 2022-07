Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the declining pistachio crop expectation while shipments stand firm, mating disruption and early season efforts keeping CRS levels manageable and details on the Sustainable Ag Expo. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor