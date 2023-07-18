AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 07-18-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a study on zero-emission transportation rules and their impact on the ag industry, addressing pests and disease, the importance of weed management in tough years, and USDA’s gathering of input on GHG measurement plans. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor