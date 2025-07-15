AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 07-15-25

Hay Market Outlook, Forest Policy Shift, and Immigration Concerns Dominate AgNet News Hour

In today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill delivered a powerful and wide-ranging program that covered urgent issues impacting California agriculture. The show kicked off with a look at the extreme summer heat and the high-quality produce it’s bringing in — from juicy watermelons and cantaloupes to booming table grapes and strawberries. “Summertime is here, and the crops are on fire — in a good way,” said Papagni.

The conversation quickly turned to wildfire preparedness and the new federal stance on forest management. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins testified that the USDA is elevating the national fire preparedness level and removing regulatory hurdles like the roadless rule, which has long restricted forest service access. McGill noted that California media is pushing back on the changes, but he emphasized that new fire roads could provide vital fire breaks and improve emergency response.

The show’s central feature was an in-depth interview with Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities, offering an unfiltered look at the state of the hay and alfalfa markets. Foglio painted a sobering picture: freight costs are rising, dairy operations are increasingly relying on canola and silage instead of local hay, and long-term prospects for Central Valley alfalfa are grim. “Alfalfa in the Central Valley is going bye-bye soon,” Papagni declared, highlighting a potential shift to out-of-state sourcing.

The episode also tackled the sensitive issue of immigration, centered on a cannabis farm in Camarillo found employing over 360 undocumented immigrants, including minors. Papagni and McGill criticized state leaders for politicizing immigration enforcement while failing to address exploitation. “This isn’t just a political issue—it’s a humanitarian one,” McGill said.

The team concluded with a preview of part two of the Foglio interview airing tomorrow, promising even more insights into the future of ag markets, water scarcity, and regulatory hurdles. As always, listeners are encouraged to email story ideas to nick@agnetmedia.com and subscribe to the AgNetWest podcast for the full interviews.

