AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 07-12-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the dairy industry speaking out at a recent Farm Bill listening session, how growers are navigating water and nutrition after early season frost, and the winegrape assessment rate has been set at $1.25 for 2022 harvest. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor