Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers USDA’s discrimination program, some regenerative practices beneficial in almonds, congressional subcommittees hearing the needs of the cotton industry, and AB1016 being a win for ag industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor