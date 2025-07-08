AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 07-08-25

Tariffs, Trade, and a Turnaround for Walnuts

It’s a new week in California agriculture, and we’re starting strong with a packed episode of the AgNet News Hour. Join Nick Papagni and Josh McGill as they break down the headlines and bring you the stories that matter most to California farmers and ranchers.

The highlight of today’s show is a deep-dive conversation with Michael Jameson of Morada Nut Company, one of the industry’s leading voices on the global walnut trade. Jameson offers a masterclass in ag economics, trade barriers, and international marketing, walking us through the challenges—and bright spots—California walnut growers face heading into the 2024 harvest.

With insight into shifting international demand, tariffs, freight issues, and pricing pressures from global competitors like China, this interview is a must-listen for growers navigating a complicated ag export market. Jameson also discusses how quality and shelf life give California walnuts a global edge, and what changes in India’s tariff policy could mean for our state’s growers.

Also in the episode: the “Big Beautiful Bill”—a major piece of legislation with potentially transformative benefits for family farms—has passed. Find out what it means for tax reform, farm succession, and the long-term viability of American agriculture. Plus, a look at the decline of an American pantry staple: Del Monte Foods files for bankruptcy after 139 years. Nick and Josh examine what this signals for the future of processed food, and how innovation in packaging and marketing can make or break an ag business.

We also check in on California watermelon season, hear about the upcoming USDA trade mission to the Dominican Republic, and talk table grapes, seedless fruit trends, and more.

