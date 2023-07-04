AgNet News Hour: Tuesday, 07-04-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the farmer’s share of the 4th of July food dollar continuing to shrink, Robert Rivas as California’s new Speaker of the Assembly, a grower’s experience with solar development on farmland, and prevention being a key component of the Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

