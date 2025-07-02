AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 07-02-25

AgNet News Hour: Water, Land, and a Fight for the Future of Farming in California

On today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill deliver a critical and candid conversation with Imperial Valley farmer Andrew Leimgruber —shedding light on the daily battles California growers face just to stay in business. From water rights to foreign land ownership, today’s episode is a must-listen for anyone who cares about the future of American agriculture.

Leimgruber, a fourth-generation alfalfa and vegetable grower near El Centro, doesn’t hold back. He discusses how water cutbacks, state regulations, and rising costs are putting unprecedented strain on farmers. Despite receiving just two inches of rain per year, Leimgruber has reduced water usage by up to 30% while maintaining yields—proving that farmers, not lawmakers, are leading on sustainability.

But there’s only so much innovation can do without policy support. Leimgruber warns that state leadership continues to ignore ag’s economic role, while embracing short-sighted energy policies and approving solar development on prime farmland. He also raises alarms about the Chinese government buying U.S. farmland near sensitive military sites—calling it both a food security and national security issue.

The show also explores the ripple effects of the closing Spreckels Sugar factory, which could impact 28,000 acres of crops and hundreds of jobs in Imperial County. Leimgruber outlines how losing such crop diversity could weaken the region’s ag economy and make farmers more vulnerable to price volatility.

Nick and Josh underscore a recurring theme: food security is national security. As cities expand and water politics become more divisive, the need to protect and prioritize California farmland has never been greater.

Don’t miss this important episode—where real farmers speak hard truths about policy, production, and perseverance.

Subscribe to the AgNet West podcast on your favorite app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…