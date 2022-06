Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the dramatic increase of bearing acreage of pistachios over the last decade, Tulare FFA dissolving its century-old dairy farm, and working with the Ag Task Force to help protect agricultural operations. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

