Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers heat illness prevention steps, details about the newly announced AI Institute for Climate, benefits of cover crops, and comments from the Plant Based Product Council on Rural Development. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor