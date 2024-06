AgNet News Hour, Tuesday, 06-25-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. On today’s show, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is having nominal impacts on overall U.S. dairy production and DPR will be accepting nominations for the IPM Achievement Awards through June 30. Tune in for this and more of the day’s agriculture news.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.