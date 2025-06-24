AgNet News Hour Tuesday, 06-24-25

AgNet News Hour: A Life in Rice—Gary Dodd Shares Passion, Hard Lessons, and Legacy in Agriculture

In today’s AgNet News Hour, host Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and co-host Josh McGill bring listeners an emotional, deeply personal conversation with one of California agriculture’s most respected voices—Gary Dodd, the 2024 Rice Consultant of the Year, honored by Corteva Agriscience.

Gary’s story is one of persistence, faith, and a lifelong devotion to helping farmers succeed. From his early days scouting rice fields in Northern California to mentoring the next generation of PCAs, Gary’s career has spanned over 50 years in agriculture—most of it focused on California’s $2 billion rice industry.

What makes this episode truly stand out is Gary’s raw and honest storytelling. He reflects on growing up with no ties to ag, taking a chance on a job in the field, and discovering his passion for insects and plant health. His journey is filled with trial, error, and ultimately triumph, as he built trusted relationships with growers, earned their respect, and helped shape the future of rice production in the state.

The episode dives into key industry issues, including rising production costs, the challenge of maintaining quality amid market competition, and the critical role of ag consultants in managing pest resistance and navigating regulatory complexity. Gary also touches on water challenges, the shift toward generics in ag chemicals, and the need for hands-on experience in a field too often misunderstood by outsiders.

But beyond agronomy, Gary’s message is about relationships—between growers and consultants, between mentors and young professionals, and above all, within families. His passion for farming, integrity in business, and love for his family resonate throughout the interview.

If you’re looking for a story that reaffirms why agriculture matters—and why people like Gary Dodd are the backbone of the industry—don’t miss today’s episode.

